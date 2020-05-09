Dan Etzkorn says he needed to adjust the layout of his store to accommodate customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The manager of Hughes Lumber on North York Street had to turn one of his registers 180 degrees and move the sales counter to the entrance.
“We had to make several adjustments until we were able to allow customers back into the store.”
Robert Hughes, owner of Hughes Lumber, said he’s very proud of the job the employees in his seven stores have done during the pandemic.
While the store maintained regular business hours, the restrictions set forth by Gov. Kevin Stitt changed the way that Hughes Lumber did business.
“Our employees have done a fantastic job, modifying the way we do business,” he said. “On March 20, we made the decision to close our doors to the public but continue to stay open. We serviced our customers with deliveries and what we call ‘parking lot pickup’ — curbside service — we would pull the orders for them and bring them out to their cars.
“The virus has definitely impacted out sales in some ways — we felt a slow down due to the virus in April.”
The employees also used the opportunity to make sure the store was a healthier environment.
“We ramped up our cleaning and sanitation activities dramatically,” Hughes said. “Break rooms, restrooms, door knobs, sales counter, keyboards — anything where there was potential activity. I’m pleased with all their efforts and fortunately, no one in our company contracted the virus.”
But with many customers having to stay at home from their jobs, Hughes says he has noticed the opportunity is there for customers to complete some projects.
“They have some spare time, having to stay at home,” Hughes said. “They’re also looking for activities and the opportunity to do some things outdoors to improve their home while they’re home from work.”
On April 27, the store was allowed to open its doors and let customers in.
“We did that in conjunction with the governor’s Phase I of the reopening plan,” Hughes said. “We are back to allowing the public into our stores, but we are continuing to clean at a high level and focusing on social distancing.”
