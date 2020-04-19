Hulbert man injured in Muskogee County crash

A Hulbert man was injured in a single-car crash approximately 2 miles east of Fort Gibson in Muskogee County early Sunday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Conner Collins, 22, was taken to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah with head and leg injuries, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, Collins was traveling eastbound on U.S. 62 around 6:55 a.m driving a 2012 GMC Sierra when he fell asleep and drove off the road, over an embankment and into a creek bank. He was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.