A Hulbert man was injured after he fell asleep while driving on the Cherokee Turnpike, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ty West, 28, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, 3 miles west of Locust Grove in Mayes County. West was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on the turnpike when he fell asleep and drove off the right side of the road. The pickup overturned twice. West was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
