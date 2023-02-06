Hulbert man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Hulbert man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Lost City Road in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Gregory Green, 69, was stable Sunday when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
The crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. Sunday. Green was driving a 2022 Ford Ranger southbound on Lost City Road when he missed a curve, drove off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. Green was wearing his seat belt, the report states.
