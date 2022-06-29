Hulbert resident part of Cattlemen's Leadership Academy Class 29

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Hulbert resident is a member of an elite group of Oklahoma beef producers who have been selected to be part of class 29 of the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy (CLA).
The CLA Class 29 participants include: KC Barnes II, Hulbert; Rindy Bacon, Ada; Kyle Barby, Beaver; Rashele Blakley, Bristow; Kendall Cross, Frederick; Dillon DeMuth, Stillwater; Annie Jo Gilbert, Mustang; Jake Grossnicklaus, Chickasha; Thomas Jones, Gate; Matt Landwehr, Enid; Justin McGee, Paoli; Jerod McGee, Paoli; Alex Morcom, Marlow; Taylor Otis, McAlester; Tyler Richter, Morris; Kenneth Robinson, Blanchard; Loni Schultz, Okeene; Brandon Schultz, Okeene; Jacob Thompson, Byars; and Ian Wilson, Loco.
CLA is a program of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) targeted for beef producers ages 25-40 and designed to develop young OCA members through industry exposure, education, and association communication.
“The CLA program is very valuable to our Association and the beef industry,” said Byron Yeoman, OCA President. “This program helps identify and develop young cattlemen willing to take a leadership role and carry out the OCA’s vision – protecting and empowering Oklahoma Cattlemen today, to serve tomorrow,” Yeoman said.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, food service, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow OCA members.
“The first seminar is scheduled for Aug. 3-5 in Oklahoma City,” Yeoman said.
