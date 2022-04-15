Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 55F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.