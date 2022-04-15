A Hulbert woman died when she drove a motorcycle across a center line and hit another vehicle head-on, injuring the other driver, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Natasha West, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene; Della Capps, 34, also of Hulbert, was treated at Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:05 p.m. Thursday on 710 Road near 413 Road, about 4 miles north of Hulbert in Cherokee County. West was driving a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja westbound on 710 Road, and Capps was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound when West crossed the line and collided with the Pacifica. West was wearing a helmet, and Capps was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
