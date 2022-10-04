Human remains found north of Muskogee in May have been identified by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.
The remains of Briana Chantelle Williams, 26, of Dallas, Georgia, were found at approximately 5 p.m. May 12 in an area north of the Arkansas River bridge off North York Street west of Oklahoma 16. The land owner who was tending to the field came across the remains and contacted Muskogee police.
The cause of death was listed as unknown, and the manner of death also was listed as undetermined.
According to the autopsy report, Williams' skeletal remains were scattered in the pasture approximately 1.7 miles from her vehicle.
The report also states Williams had a history of mental illness.
The last date of contact listed for Williams was April 10 in Broken Arrow.
