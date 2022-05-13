Human remains found north of city

Muskogee police are investigating skeletal remains that have been found north of the city, said Deputy Chief Chad Farmer.
The remains are in an area north of the Arkansas River bridge off North York Street between Oklahoma 16 and the Muskogee Turnpike.
They were found at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday by the land owner who was tending to the field and came across the remains, a release from the Muskogee Police Department states.
Muskogee Police Department investigators are working with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the person's identity, as well as cause and manner of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.