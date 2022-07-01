WARNER — Jerry McPeak said he originally intended the Be a Champ Camp to be only one year.
That was 41 years ago with 55 attendees. This year's event had so many kids ages 9-19 who want to learn how to show and judge cattle and sheep that more than 70 were turned away.
"I was teaching here the very first year, and I was just hoping I would have enough kids show up that it wouldn't be embarrassing," he said. "Well, I was asked to do it again and we had 75, then 105. This year, we accommodated 511 kids."
The camp, conducted at Connors State College in Warner, began on Wednesday and is not just for kids from Oklahoma. McPeak said there are entrants to the camp from all over.
"We have kids that are going to be freshmen in college," he said. "There's a college in Texas — Trinity Valley Junior College — that requires coming here if theY want to pursue livestock judging."
Anna Morris is 14 years old and hails from Keithville, Louisiana, and shows cattle. She said has learned so much in the short time she's been at the camp.
"I've learned how to clip, how to wash correctly, how to be a better showman," she said.
She also said it's tough when having to part with the animals when the time comes.
"I keep all my heifers, but we sell the steers," Morris said. "I've been showing about 1-1/2 years and will show about another two years."
Sophie Koshel is attending the camp for the first time. The Oxdrift, Ontario, Canada, native said she heard about the camp from her mom.
"My mom always followed them on Facebook," she said. "My birthday is March 26. So for my birthday, this is my present. I would like to come back, but I don't know if I'll be able to."
Her father Mike accompanied her on the trip south and is a proud papa.
"She's such a hard worker," he said. "She does everything almost all on her own. It's amazing to see the growth in her since she started."
Some of the attendees are second- and third-generation campers.
Kelsey Baumgartner, a registered nurse from Cheyenne, Wyoming, has a son and a daughter showing sheep, while Courtney Cunningham from Louisburg, Kansas, has a son showing sheep. Baumgartner and Cunningham met at the camp approximately 25 years ago and now their sons are working together learning about sheep.
"This is the camp that established who I was," Baumgartner said. "From the time I was a little kid to showing in high school all the way out to even college…we both came here to judge livestock and to go to college here at Connors State under Jerry McPeak. We came here because this is what shaped me and that's what my kids need."
Parents are not allowed to be with their children once they drop them off at the camp until the final day. However, they can have some interaction.
Cunningham said she talked to her son Aiden on Thursday night.
"Last night he called," she said. "He said he's having a lot of fun, he's working hard, he was tired and he was excited for (Friday) to get to clip."
