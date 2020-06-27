Hundreds head to polls early

Hundreds of voters cast ballots Saturday, the third and final day of early voting on statewide primaries.
By the end of polling Saturday afternoon, Muskogee County Election Board reported 164 people cast ballots, bringing the three-day total to 813.
The Cherokee County Election Board reported 255 people voting on Saturday, 540 people voting on Friday and 500 on Thursday, bringing the three-day total to 1,295.
Wagoner County reported 269 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 1,328.
McIntosh County reported 50 ballots cast Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 322.
Polls will be open Tuesday for primary races, Muskogee's mayoral runoff and strong-mayor proposition, State Question 802, U.S. senate and representatives, State senate and representatives, as well as races for Hilldale, Braggs and Haskell school boards.
