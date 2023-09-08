Hundreds of 4-year-olds wore red, white and blue and waved American flags Friday morning during Muskogee Early Childhood Center's annual Patriotic Parade.
They weren't the only ones.
Members of Muskogee Police and Fire Department joined the nearly mile-long march from ECC to the Muskogee Public Schools Eduction Service Center. Cadets with Muskogee High School's Air Force JROTC held an ECC banner and escorted the young marchers. Students walked from Sadler Arts Academy to join the march. Muskogee County Head Start also had many marchers.
"We are all here, ready to celebrate," ECC Principal Meleah Hoskins said. "Between ECC and Head Start, children and adults, we have over 300. With us and Sadler has 400 plus and the cadets from the high school, we've got a parade of close to eight or 900 people."
Former ECC Principal Debra HorseChief, now president of the Muskogee Board of Education, joined in the march. She recalled when ECC teacher Cassandra McElmurry started the walks after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Students have marched every year since, HorshChief said.
"It's a patriotic parade, let them show that spirit," she said. "Let them start early loving America."
Bobbi Nicholas squatted by Broadway to make a video of her 4-year-old son, Kodiak, marching with his class.
"He was waving and smiling, just as happy as ever," Nicholas said. "It's good that we teach him to honor our veterans and our first responders."
Sandra and Joe Hemphill waited by their truck to catch a glimpse of their great-grandson Gunter "Gun Gun" Hernandez, who attends ECC.
Gunter found them first and ran up for a hug, Sandra Hemphill said.
"He knows his nana," she said.
The main march ended at the Education Service Center. ECC, Head Start and Muskogee High students loaded onto school buses. Sadler students walked back to their school.
Sadler fourth-grader Amaya Nero was among those who walked the whole distance.
"It's fun because I get to have all my friends, but it's also tiring," Amaya said, adding that the people make the United States good.
Sadler eighth-grade teacher Monica Skaggs said she likes how different schools get involved.
"The whole parade is good because we all get to work together," Skaggs said. "And we really love getting to work with the ECC kids."
She said her eighth-graders got to work with the youngsters and helped them walk.
"I always talk about my eighth-graders being role models for the younger kids," she said. "We get to represent what our school is about, and what America is about."
Learning about patriotism goes beyond the march.
"We do activities about what the Constitution means," Skaggs said. "We forget sometimes, and so we want them to know what that is about."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.