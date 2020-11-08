Hundreds receive free eye exams on “Giving Sight Day”

Oklahoma Optometrists participating in “Giving Sight Day” on Oct. 3 performed over 350 free eye exams and donated $32,400 of frames and lenses to patients who could not otherwise afford vision care. The total value of services and goods donated to patients was approximately $50,000, making it the largest ever single-day charitable drive for the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians.
In the wake of that success, the OAOP has decided to make Giving Sight Day an annual event, with plans to expand the day of service to include more clinics and serve more patients.
“Clear vision is something most of us take for granted,” said OAOP President Dr. Tyson Allard. “If you start to lose your vision and you don’t have the resources to correct that, it can be devastating. That’s why we started Giving Sight Day, to reach out to those in our community who are truly in need and make sure they get great vision care.”
Dr. Irene Lam of Bona Vision Eye Center in Oklahoma City, whose clinic is normally closed on a Saturday, said her staff was happy to come in on a weekend and excited about doing the same next year.
“We were able to get new eyewear to people who had been putting off care for years, and you could really tell it made an immediate impact,” said Dr. Lam. “They left with huge smiles on their faces and were really grateful for the attention and support they got from our staff. We’re glad to be able to give back to our communities; it is a privilege and something that we plan to do every year moving forward.”
