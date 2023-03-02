Hundreds turn out to vote early

Several hundred people cast early ballots on Thursday in connection with State Question 820, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
Area county election boards reported the following numbers on Thursday:
• Muskogee County, 240 early ballots.
• Cherokee County, 478 early ballots.
• Wagoner County, 541 early ballots, including 352 in Broken Arrow and 189 in Wagoner.
• McIntosh County, 93.
Early ballots can be cast 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.
Election day voting on Tuesday runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
