Hunter’s Home in Park Hill to present virtual ghost stories during October

PARK HILL — Staff at Hunter’s Home have created a fun and safe alternative to the historic home’s annual Ghost Stories event. By joining the private Facebook group “Life at Hunter’s Home,” viewers can enjoy complete access to special, spooky fall videos and demonstrations whenever they like through October. Participants can hear bewitching tales, uncover mysteries of the antebellum property built in 1845 and see the site after dark through a Facebook version of the popular event for 2021.
The virtual experience will include access to four ghostly films prerecorded in the home’s interior and recipes for the cider and ginger snaps that have been served at the end of the in-person tours in previous years. Participants also will have access to the premiere of the after-dark tour of the house and grounds on Oct. 22. Watch as reenactors tell stories recounting the legends and mysterious stories that go along with the historic lore of Hunter’s Home in Park Hill.
The cost of joining the Facebook group is $10, which provides access to the group for the month of October. Those interested in purchasing all-October access to the “Life at Hunter’s Home” Facebook group can call (918) 456-2751 or locals can come by the site to purchase access. The content will be available until November 3.
Hunter's Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation mansion in the state of Oklahoma. Formerly the home of Minerva Murrell, niece of Cherokee Chief John Ross, it was the site of an 800-acre plantation in Cherokee Nation. Today, staff members are in the process of turning it back into a 19th-century farm, utilizing period tools and techniques to maintain the site in a manner similar to farms and plantations of the 1800s. Hunter’s Home features demonstrations and programs designed around 19th-century skills, crafts and trades to help visitors to connect to history in a concrete and lasting way.
Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about this program, call (918) 456-2751, email huntershome@okhistory.org or follow Hunter’s Home on Facebook.
