Hunter Trapper Living History Program at Fort Gibson Historic Site

Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program about the practices of hunters and trappers of the area from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Visitors will learn about the trade through a hands-on examination of the different animal furs and by seeing the different equipment, tools and paraphernalia involved in making a successful hunting season.
The month of November in Indian Territory was a time of readying for the cold of the winter to come, which increased business for hunters and trappers in the area. Animal furs were a hot commodity in the 19th century, and the meat provided through hunting sustained people through the winter.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. Other buildings open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine, and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students ages 5-18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the OHS with a membership card, enjoy free admission. Information: (918) 478-4088.
