Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.