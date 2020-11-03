Hyslop defeats Wright for Muskogee County Commissioner
Challenger Keith Hyslop defeated incumbent Stephen Wright for the District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner seat with 54.31 percent to Wright's 45.69 percent of the vote, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
