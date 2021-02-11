Ice accumulating on area roads, power lines and trees could keep conditions hazardous for several days, District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke says.
Doke said the city of Muskogee, area counties and the state are having problems "just getting the salt and sand trucks to the places to put material on."
On Wednesday, the county issued a state of emergency, remaining in effect for seven days. The state of emergency loosens state restrictions on the county's abilities to make emergency purchases, he said.
It "allows us to respond to emergency situations that we might not otherwise be able to respond to," he said.
"A lot of our county offices are closed. In fact the county courthouse and the county services building are completely closed," Doke said. "In fact, that's the first time they've been closed, that I can remember, since I came into office in 2015."
Muskogee Police Department Spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said several minor accidents were reported Wednesday, but she could not say how many.
"When the weather is like this, we have to do limited response so that unless there is an injury accident or they're blocking the roadway, we don't respond to them. We don't have the manpower," she said.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said road conditions are horrible.
"We actually pulled people over for, believe it or not, going over the speed limit, even in these conditions, " Frazier said, adding that police helped at least a dozen motorists out of ditches by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Doke said that, several days before the deep-freeze hit on Tuesday, he was concerned about ongoing ice accumulation through the weekend.
"Road conditions aren't expected to improve," he said. "A lot of the material they're putting down are going to be covered up by this precipitation. That's a concern."
Ice on power lines is* another concern, Doke said. He said downed power lines along Hancock Road caused outages for more than 5,500 people Wednesday morning.
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said one-eighth inch of ice on the roads.
Matthew Weatherbee, owner of Blossoms Garden Center on Hancock, recalled seeing the lines go down shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"It was like a fireworks show," he said. "When one pole goes down, it starts pulling others down. I think a total of six or seven power poles went down."
He said he was able to get a generator going to keep his plants warm.
OG&E System Watch reported 33 customers without power Wednesday afternoon with no estimate on when power could be restored.
"We're asking people not to travel, but all of a sudden people start losing power to houses," Doke said. "Another concern is the trees. Thinking back to 2007, when we had that giant ice storm before. That created a war zone of trees that are falling into roads and into people's properties. That required a massive clean-up efforts. We're just watching a lot of things."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.