ICTC hosts drug and alcohol recognition program

Indian Capital Technology Center is hosting a programIn an effort to assist employers to maintain a safe and healthy workplace for their employees. The program is from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22, at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E. There is no charge for this program, but registration is required.
Workplace substance abuse affects all businesses, manufacturers, and companies regardless of size or industry. ICTC and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods are partnering to bring you the most updated information. The program is highly recommended for human resources staff, supervisors and leads, and others. The program will cover recognition of drug and alcohol abuse, services and resources available for substance abuse, how to maintain a safe workplace, and Narcan training.
To reserve your spot or for more information, call Jill Brady at (918) 348-7988.
ICTC offers customized training to assist companies of all sizes and in all sectors to ensure success. They offer a wide range of services and delivery methods. Call ICTC Business & Industry Services at (918) 682-1965 to discuss the options and possibilities.
