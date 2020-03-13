Adult Health Careers Director Director Debbie Bartel announced that 33 new members and six second-year members have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) for 2019-2020 at the Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) Adult Health Careers campus on March 11.
NTHS new members are as follows: Practical Nursing – Tobi Brown, Autumn Choppin, Deanna Davis, Theresa Keith, Heather Marshall, KassaDee Merrill, Jordon Oliver, Destiny Robertson, Dinesha Stephens, and Christina Weston; Radiologic Technology – Amber Brinlee, Jennifer Cardenas, Mikayla Corn, Rachel Deaton, Paige Harrell, Maggie Murrell, Derica Roberts, Ashley Thomas, and Libby Hall; Occupational Therapy Assistant – Rayleigh Beck, Raye Brown, Stacy Claussen, Shelby Copeland, Vannessa Dunham, Brittany Flores, Caitlyn Gregg, Blair Kerns, Lesli Payne, Jayla Riley, Brooke Rose, Maecie Smith, Tatum Terry, and Deanna Vann-Vest. NTHS second year members are as follows: Practical Nursing – Stephanie Chavez; Radiologic Technology – Erin Dillard, Ashley Ford, Charity Royse, and Marisa Webster; and Occupational Therapy Assistant – Kaitlyn Hill.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: (1) have an “A” grade average, (2) have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester, (3) be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization, and (4) be recommended by his or her Instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
