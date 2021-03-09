ICTC offers CDL truck driver training

Indian Capital Technology Center is accepting applications for the CDL Truck Driving class. ICTC has partnered with Heavy Metal Training Institute (HMTI) to provide the training. Interested persons must be 18 years of age or older and possess a valid driver's license and will be restricted to intrastate driving until the age of 21 years old. Federal law requires drivers to be at least 21 years of age to cross a state line. Applicants must be able to read and speak the English language fluently to converse and to understand highway traffic signs and signals and to complete reports.
The Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program is a four-week course. Students earn their commercial learner's permit and undergo training to earn the Oklahoma CDL. This course includes the pre-trip inspection, defensive driving, coupling, backing maneuvers, basic road skills, and more. Students are supervised and gain defensive driving and basic road skills.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety administers the CDL test for the students at the end of the course.
ICTC can also customize training for companies depending on their requirements. To enroll in this training or for more information, contact Spencer Roth at (918) 348-7945 or e-mail spencer.roth@ictech.edu.
