ICTC offers Inventory Management class

Inventory Management saves you money and fulfills customer's orders and needs. Knowing what you have, what is in your warehouse, and how to manage the supply chain is the backbone of business.
Is inventory controlling your business? Turn that around and save big by learning the ABC's of cycle counting, order points, storing, and using a company's inventory. This includes the management of raw materials, components and finished products as well as warehousing and processing. Learn the types of inventory and when you do, you can make better financial decisions for your business. Other topics covered are supply chain management, lead-time reduction, and carrying costs.
This class is set for October 20 and 22, from 7 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the ICTC-Muskogee campus. To register or for more information, call Spencer Roth at 918.348.7945 or visit the office located at 2403 North 41st Street East. ICTC is open and follows CDC guidelines for operations.
