ICTC to celebrate 50th anniversary

Indian Capital Technology Center will celebrate their 50th Anniversary from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the ICTC-Muskogee campus. The afternoon’s activities will include a retiree reception, program tours, car show, free food, inflatables for the kids, live radio broadcast remote, giveaways, grand prize drawings and more.
Indian Capital Technology Center was officially opened for classes on Aug. 24, 1970, at the ICTC-Muskogee campus. Since then, ICTC has expanded to four campuses, which include Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah and serves six counties across its district. A new Wagoner County campus will soon begin construction and will be in Coweta.
“We want to invite everyone to join us Sunday, May 23rd as we celebrate ICTC training students for the past 50 years," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec. "This is going to be a special event, and we hope all our past and present students and staff will come celebrate with us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without all of them.”
