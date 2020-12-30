A man who died after being shot Dec. 22 has been identified as Benjamin Clyde Whaley, 18, according to a police report.
Whaley and Malski M. Hill, 19, died after a shooting occurred at South Point Apartments, 826 S. York St. Whaley was pronounced dead at the scene. Hill was flown to a Tulsa hospital and later died.
Police said multiple individuals showed up at the apartment, and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside. Hill and Whaley are two of the people who showed up at the apartment.
Quinton Pittman, 23, and Devonte Johnson, 25, were injured in the shooting. Pittman was shot in the arm, ear and foot. Johnson was shot in the abdomen and upper left leg. Both were treated at a Tulsa hospital and released, police said.
Investigators are gathering information and searching for two suspects wearing all black who left the scene in a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.