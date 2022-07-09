Identity of woman killed in crash released

The name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash on Texanna Road on Monday has been released.
Deborah Hines, 51, of Holdenville was pronounced dead at the scene on Texanna Road at County Road E1080, approximately 4 1/2 miles east and 1/2 mile south of Checotah, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The driver of the vehicle, Bobby Gordan, 54, of Checotah, was pronounced dead at the scene, also, the report states.
According to OHP, Gordan was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota northbound at about 11:25 a.m. at a high rate of speed and was passing a vehicle on a downhill road and lost control. Gordan drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both Gordan and Hines were ejected. Neither were wearing a seat belt. The trooper attributed the cause of the crash to unsafe speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.