'If I Were Mayor' statewide essay contest open

The Mayors Council of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Municipal League invite 8th graders from home, public, and private schools throughout Oklahoma to participate in a statewide essay contest, “If I Were Mayor, I Would ...” to tell others what they would do as mayor to make their city or town a better place to live.
“Oklahoma municipalities want to promote effective city government, and this essay contest provides students the opportunity to reflect on the role of the key elected official in their own community,” said Craig Parham, mayor of Amber and president of the MCO Board of Directors. “We want students to learn the importance of city government now so they will become informed, educated citizens in the future.”
“We hope that our annual essay contest will encourage students to look at municipal government and become more involved with their communities,” said Mike Fina, executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. “Municipal government has a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of citizens, and we hope that students will find ways to make a difference.
The contest gives students a chance to creatively use cognitive and grade-specific language arts skills and civics/social studies language.
Entries will be judged based upon originality and appropriateness to the theme: What the writer would try to accomplish as mayor of their city or town and what they would do to make it happen. Essays must display an understanding of the mayor’s position. Spelling, grammar and legibility also will be considered by the judges.
Three finalists will be chosen from the contest entries.
1st Place – $250
2nd Place – $150
3rd Place – $100
Winners will be awarded at the Annual Congress of Mayors on Feb. 10, in Oklahoma City.
ESSAY CONTEST RULES
Be creative with your ideas!
The contest is open to all Oklahoma students enrolled in the 8th grade in home, public, and private schools during the 2022-2023 school year.
• Essays must address the subject with the opening line beginning: “If I Were Mayor, I Would ...”
• Essays may not exceed 250 words.
• Only one essay may be submitted per student.
Essays will be judged in the following areas:
• Knowledge about municipal government and the role of a mayor,
• Creativity and proper use of grammar.
• Students must include their first and last names, school and teacher's or parent’s name at the top of their essays.
• Essays must be received no later than Jan. 31.
Information: https://www.oml.org/if-i-were-mayor
