Illegal dump along North York Street cleaned up

City crews spent Thursday morning clearing loads of trash left by people who had been camping and illegally dumping trash by the Oklahoma 16 bridge at the Arkansas River on North York Street.
Muskogee Police Officer James Hamlin said he came out to the site at around 8 a.m. Thursday to monitor and help with the clean-up, which involved workers from Environmental Control and Muskogee Public Works.
According to a Muskogee Police Department media release, police had received numerous complaints of trash and a noxious odor in that area. The release said three adults with tents and abandoned vehicles had been camping along the river "in deplorable, unsanitary and hazardous conditions."
The site was on public property by an abandoned truss bridge. Hamlin said people fish on the bridge.
According to the media release, police had worked with the people over the last several months, giving them countless verbal warnings to clean the area.
"When the warnings failed to improve the conditions, officers then issued citations and gave a specific deadline for them to vacate the area," the release said. "That deadline was by the end of the day on Wednesday 9/1/2021."
City of Muskogee Media Relations Manager Tera Shows confirmed the people had left the area by Thursday morning.
Shows said that most of what police found on Thursday morning was an accumulation of trash.
"We have seen this happen throughout the summer, where people will take commercial trash bags, like from a store, and go through a site and go through the trash looking for things they can use in it, then just leave it scattered," Shows said. "Our police officers, when they contact them, they inform them of all the services in the city that can help them, we try to direct them in the direction of service."
Hamlin said homeless people sometimes set up shelters along the river, but do not create problems. Police often check on them, he said.
"As long as they're not doing things illegally or things like that, we're going to do what we can and offer the resources we have. We've got the Gospel Rescue mission," he said. "We don't want to displace people."
Hamlin said the trash accumulation is a nuisance and can be a health hazard.
"There's rotten food, rotten milk, things like that," he said. "There's a lot of different areas that need to be cleaned up."
Shows said the city has a three-person crew that follows the city mowing crew to clean areas scheduled to be mowed.
"Sites like this, they respond to when someone reports it as a problem," she said. "It's not necessarily on their regular schedule to go out and check on it every week, or something like that."
Shows said the city encourages people to use the Citizen Action Center on the city website to report excess trash accumulation or illegal dumping.
You can help:
• To report illegal trash dumping, contact Muskogee City Hall at (918) 682-6602 or go to the Citizen Action Center on the city of Muskogee website, https://muskogeeok.mycusthelp.com/WEBAPP/_rs/(S(rphglttqda5nrtqax3c1g2oz))/supporthome.aspx
