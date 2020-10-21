Total phosphorus concentrations in the Illinois River at the Arkansas state line continue to trend downward, according to a report released in September, but exceeds the standard set for Oklahoma's scenic rivers almost 92% of the time.
Data also show higher than normal annual rainfall totals within the watershed simultaneously contributed to an upward trend of total phosphorus loading since 2016. Annual total phosphorus loading is measured by a five-year rolling average of kilograms per year.
The Environmental Committee report prepared for this year's Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission shows the five-year rolling average load for total phosphorus in 2016 at a gauge near the state line measured 38,711 kg, or 42.21 tons. That increased during each of following two years to 45,051 kg, or 49.66 tons, and to 77,737 kg — almost 86 tons — in 2019.
The Arkansas Environmental Committee's report cites the above-average annual rainfall recorded in 2019 as an explanation for the increased annual loading of total phosphorus in the Illinois River. Data recorded at Drake Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, show total precipitation exceeded the 45.53-inch average by 19.73 inches.
"Knowing precipitation was above normal during these months is helpful in reviewing flow data and in understanding the total phosphorus sampling," the Arkansas contingent states. "Due to the higher overland flow and streamflow, higher phosphorus readings in the sampling are expected."
Ed Brocksmith, a founding member of Save the Illinois River, said higher rainfall combined with higher annual total phosphorus loads is "dramatic evidence of the legacy phosphorus the poultry companies have willed on us downstream." Increased phosphorus leads to increased algae growth, which robs the river and its aquatic life of the oxygen needed for survival and high-quality water.
"The river has a tendency to take care of itself — they have the stone rollers, and the phosphorus eventually washes out," Brocksmith said. But it all goes down to Lake Tenkiller, and that's just a big, beautiful bathtub that catches all the pollution that washes down the river during these heavy rain events."
Brocksmith said while downward trends are nice to see, the phosphorus standard for Oklahoma's scenic rivers never has been met by its upstream neighbor. He said it is likely that standard may never be met if nonpoint sources of phosphorus are left unaddressed.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission reported during the commission's meeting the implementation of best management practices remains the priority way to address nonpoint source pollutants. Those have included streambank erosion control and conservation easements, the latter of which has proven to be "a better use of funding."
Conservation easements protect riparian areas and wetlands by taking land out of production or guarding against development. The protected riparian areas provide buffers between nonpoint sources of pollution, the river and its tributaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.