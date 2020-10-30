Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee virtual meeting Nov. 9

The Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 9. The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
To join the meeting on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97192053070?pwd=ZWZiRWRPUVpXS1luNzRwTG1YUUF0Zz09
Passcode: 059384
Note: Information on joining the meeting via phone is provided below.
Items on the agenda include updates from the Steering Committee on various topics relating to the Illinois River Watershed as well as presentations from environmental agencies in Oklahoma and Arkansas and the Cherokee Nation. The virtual meeting will be open to the public, and public comments will be accepted. The order of comments will be determined by the order of notifying the meeting host. Please note that, due to time constraints, comments from the public will be limited to two minutes per person.
The Steering Committee was established through a Memorandum of Agreement between the Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment, the Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment/Division of Environmental Quality, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Division in November 2018 to further protect and improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed. Members of the Steering Committee are the signatories to the MOA (or their successor agencies) as well as the Cherokee Nation. The US Environmental Protection Agency serves in an advisory role to the Steering Committee.
To join the meeting via phone:
Webinar ID: 971 9205 3070
Passcode: 059384
iPhone one-tap :
US: +16699006833; 97192053070# or
+12532158782; 97192053070#
Or Telephone:
(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 669 900 6833 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 929 205 6099 or
+1 301 715 8592 or
+1 312 626 6799
2020 Illinois River Watershed Steering Committee Meeting Agenda
Nov. 9, 2020 – 1-2:30 p.m.
I. Introduction and Opening Statement of Steering Committee Members
a. Secretary Harsha, Cherokee Nation Natural Resources
b. Secretary Keogh, Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment
c. Secretary Ward, Arkansas Department of Agriculture
d. Secretary Arthur, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, & Forestry
e. Secretary Wagner, Oklahoma Office of Energy and Environment
II. Statement from U.S. EPA Region VI
a. Charles Maguire, US EPA
III. Presentation by Dr. Ryan King on The Oklahoma-Arkansas Scenic Rivers Joint Phosphorous Study
IV. Update on Proposed Water Quality Standard for Illinois River Watershed
a. Bill Cauthron, Oklahoma Water Resources Board
V. Updates from the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission
a. Julie Chambers, Oklahoma Water Resources Board
b. Shawn Jackson, Arkansas Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Division
VI. Updates from Steering Committee Workgroups
a. Monitoring & Assessment Workgroup
i. Joe Martin, Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality
ii.. Bill Cauthron, Oklahoma Water Resources Board
b. Watershed Improvement Plan Advisory Workgroup
i. Shanon Phillips, Oklahoma Conservation Commission
ii. Bob Blanz, Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality
VII. A Year on the River
a. Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority
b. Nicole Hardiman, Illinois River Watershed Partnership
VIII. Collaborative Efforts from the Tribal Perspective
a. Chad Harsha, Secretary of Natural Resources, Cherokee Nation
IX. Public Comment
a. Public Comments will be received during the Steering Committee Meeting. Members of the public will have two minutes to address the Steering Committee. The number of commenters will be limited to ten people. The order of comments will be determined by notifying the meeting host.
X. Adjournment
