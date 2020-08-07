Immigrants in Oklahoma: A demographic and economic profile

WASHINGTON — The American Immigration Council released new data on Oklahoma’s immigrant population and their contributions to the state. The Oklahoma state fact sheet includes data on population size, occupation, and tax contributions, as well as data on undocumented immigrants and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in the state.
While the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the critical role immigrants are playing on the front lines and in stimulating economic recovery, it remains crucial for the public to understand the broad range of contributions immigrants make to communities in Oklahoma.
The Council’s fact sheet, Immigrants in Oklahoma, shows that while 6% of Oklahomans are immigrants, foreign-born residents support the state’s economy across sectors and make up a vital share of the labor force. For example, 18% of all farmers, fishers, and foresters in Oklahoma are immigrants, as are 16% of the state’s construction industry employees.
The fact sheet also reveals that immigrants in Oklahoma made up 8% of the state’s labor force in 2018 and paid $795.9 million in federal taxes and $530.1 million in state and local taxes. As consumers, immigrants spent $4.2 billion on Oklahoma’s economy in 2018. Immigrant entrepreneurs in Oklahoma generated $252.3 million in business revenue in 2018.
As of 2019, Oklahoma was home to 6,110 active DACA recipients, and 59% of DACA-eligible immigrants in the state had applied for DACA. Oklahoma DACA recipients and DACA-eligible individuals paid an estimated $15.3 million in state and local taxes in 2018.
Undocumented immigrants comprised 2% of Oklahoma’s total population and 3% of the state’s workforce in 2016. Undocumented immigrants in Oklahoma paid an estimated $91.3 million in federal taxes and $77.6 million in state and local taxes in 2018.
Learn more
If you would like to learn more about immigrants in Oklahoma, go to: https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/immigrants-in-oklahoma
