Important to discuss mental health issues, experts say

Children could be be traumatized by all sorts of events, said Muskogee County Behavioral Health Specialist Erica Frazier.
"Chaotic home life, such as the mental illness of a parent or substance abuse and alcohol, when you never know what kind of mood your parent is going to be in," Frazier said. "Abject poverty — are you going to have some place to sleep tonight? Death. Any kind of separation from a parent — divorce or incarceration. Any kind of abuse or neglect, sexual abuse."
Frazier discussed childhood trauma during a mental health forum held Thursday night at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Traumatic events also could include witnessing violence such as shootings or domestic violence, she said, adding that bullying or racism also could be traumatic for children.
Adults must help children cope with such events, and part of that is the adult's self care, she said.
"Kids feed off how adults in their life are acting," Frazier said. "If there is a divorce, you're going to want to take care of your own emotional needs, so you can be there for your child. Or if there is a death in the family, the children are watching you to know how to act, and if you're highly upset all the time and not taking care of yourself, they're going to be dis-regulated right there with you. Or they will try to take the adult role. So you have to know how to regulate yourself."
Listening also is important.
"Just be there and listen to their concerns," she said. "Never try to talk them out of their feelings, just be there. Check with them frequently. Get them to talk, ask questions."
Keith Harlin, Crisis Unit director at Green Country Behavioral Health Services, discussed stigmas surrounding mental health issues.
"We will go see the doctor and get our diabetes treated. We'll talk about that," Harlin said. "But there is such a negative stigma attached to mental health. Guess what, folks. The brain is just another part of the body. And it can break just like your arm. We have to get past that stigma."
He said people need to get to the point of talking about mental health and dealing with it.
Blacks have a high rate of mental health problems, said Alesha Lilly, PhD, behavioral health program coordinator for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"In 2019, suicide was the second leading cause of death among African American youth, 15 to 24," she said. "For (Black) females, grades 9 to 12, they were 60 percent more than their white counterparts to experience or attempt suicide."
Depression and anxiety are on the rise among Blacks, she said.
However, the stigma of getting mental health treatment also is higher among Blacks, she said.
Harlin, who is Black, said part of that stigma about getting help for mental health problems could come from not trusting institutions.
"In our community, that is an admission of 'you're not as good as somebody else,'" he said. "To us, we just put our boots on and 'you just have to deal with it.'"
Addressing adult mental health in general, Lilly said adults might worry that seeking help implies "I'm not okay to take care of my family."
"We want to make sure we're doing whatever we can to remove those types of barriers," she said. "Make it a regular thing to be able to talk about what's happening."
Harlin said seeking treatment is safe and necessary. He said Green Country Behavioral Health offers behavioral treatment and therapy for free.
The forum was sponsored by the Muskogee County Health Department and the Muskogee Branch of the NAACP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.