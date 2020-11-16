Lawyers representing the estate of a teenager who died in custody of Muskogee County's now shuttered juvenile detention center will appeal the judgment and a pretrial order that allowed commissioners to introduce evidence generally deemed inadmissible.
Jurors rendered a verdict this past July in favor of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners in a federal lawsuit that alleged the governing body tasked with oversight of the facility violated Billy Woods' constitutional rights. The county-owned facility was operated at the time by Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, a nonprofit corporation that had managed the facility 19 years as a subcontractor for the county.
Woods was found on Dec. 15, 2016, hanged to death in his cell, where he was left unattended and unobserved several hours even though he was known to be at risk for suicide. The Muskogee County Board of Commissioners was sued for an alleged violation of the teen’s constitutional rights based upon a “deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of suicide” at the facility and the teen’s medical needs.
MCCOYS and four employees on duty the night Woods died settled similar claims nearly a year before the board of commissioners' trial began. Judge Ronald A. White allowed defense lawyers to introduce evidence of the settlement during the trial after lawyers representing the estate unsuccessfully argued to exclude it.
Robert M. Blakemore, a member of the team representing Woods' estate, argued in a motion seeking a new trial that defense lawyers used the settlement as “an overarching mantra” that “substantially and adversely” influenced jurors and their verdict. He said the adverse impact of the introduction of that evidence “is perhaps best evinced by a prior $20 million summary jury verdict in favor of Plaintiff and against BOCC.”
BOCC lawyers argued in post-trial proceedings the settlement with MCCOYS was used to convince jurors that any violation of Woods' "constitutional rights was not caused by any policy, practice or custom" implemented by the county. That evidence, they contend, was offered to show Woods' death was "caused by the culpable actions (or inactions) of the Board’s former co-defendants," MCCOYS and its four employees.
In his four-page order issued Nov. 10, White states evidence of the settlement was allowed "for the limited purposes of preventing jury confusion about and speculation as to the former co-defendant's absence and to show possible bias of the witnesses." He goes on to state evidence of the settlement "was not used 'to prove or disprove the validity or amount of a disputed claim.'"
Daniel Smolen, lead lawyer for Woods' estate, said on Monday that while he and his team "have utmost respect for the trial court and Judge White, in particular," they believe "the court erred in admitting evidence of the estate's prior settlement with MCCOYS and its employees." He cited a provision of the Federal Rules of Evidence that considers "evidence regarding settlement not admissible ..., with limited exceptions.,"
"We do not believe that any of those exceptions apply in the Billy Woods case, (and) the admission of settlement evidence in this matter substantially and adversely affected the estate's rights," Smolen said, noting the appeal includes White's order denying their request for a new trial. "If we are permitted to try this case again, without the prejudicial settlement evidence, we like our odds."
