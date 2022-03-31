In person absentee voting begins today at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and again from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Election day is April 5, and voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The elections consists of the City of Muskogee Ward 4 City Council Run-off and the School Board General Elections for Gore, Haskell, Midway and, Porum school districts in Muskogee County. For voters in the City of Muskogee who regularly vote at the American Legion at 40th and Broadway, the American Legion will be open for voting on Tuesday after a lengthy closure for damage caused by the winter storm in February of 2021.
Political materials such as T-shirts, hats, buttons and signs, among other political items, are prohibited inside of the polling places and within 300 feet of the ballot box, including the Muskogee County Services Building during early voting. Violations of electioneering laws may carry a penalty of up to one year in jail and/or a $10,000 fine. Voters spotting political material within the prohibited boundaries should report the violations to the precinct officials or call the county election board at (918) 687-8151.
Polling locations
City of Muskogee Ward 4 City Council
Precinct 5, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
Precinct 22, American Legion, 4021 W. Broadway.
Precinct 23, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Precinct 28, Macedonia Baptist Church, corner of West Shawnee Bypass and Chicago Street.
Haskell School Board
Precinct 33, Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., Haskell.
Precinct 36, Taft Resource Center, 208 W. Seminole, Taft.
Midway School Board
Precinct 50, Boynton Community Center, 200 W. Kenefick St., Boynton.
Precinct 51, Council Hill Community Center, Oklahoma 72 and Main Street, Council Hill.
Precinct 52, Wainwright Community Center, Main Street, Wainwright.
Porum School Board
Precinct 64, Porum Senior Citizens Center, Second Street, Porum.
