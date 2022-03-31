In-person absentee voters will head to the polls today and Friday in advance of Tuesday's elections.
In Muskogee County, the city's Ward IV election pits incumbent Tracy Alan Hoos II against Stanley Earl Perkins in a runoff. In the February contest, Hoos garnered 344 votes, and Perkins received 220. Challenger Tracy Cole received 168 votes, and Mark Hughes received 71.
Also in Muskogee County, Haskell voters will cast ballots for Haskell Board of Education Office No. 2. John Dillingham and Annita Taber are vying for that post.
Midway Public Schools seeks to fill Office No. 2 on their board of education. Jarred Ziegler is running against Cal Horsley.
Porum Public Schools pits Lauren Barnes against Charles Young for their school board seat.
In Sequoyah County, Gore's school board also seeks to fill Office No. 2 with Bradford Montgomery and Jeremiah Perryman running for that seat.
Cherokee County voters will vote in Briggs on a $1.3 million bond proposition to provide funding for new construction as well as furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford are candidates for the Tahlequah Board of Education seat. For the Keys School Board, district patrons will choose between Preston Ward and Beth Brandt. Sarah Battenfield and Elizabeth O’Connell are vying for a slot with Woodall Public Schools.
