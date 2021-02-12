Snow blowing across already icy city streets added a challenge for Friday morning drivers.
Even more snow and more frigid temperatures are expected Sunday, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, predicting accumulations of 6 to 10 inches of snow possible in eastern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol discourages any travel during the major weather event.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the Friday morning snow is compounding travel problems in Muskogee.
"We're still answering calls of people who slid off the road into ditches," Evans said.
He said 40th Street and Buffalo Drive, going up Agency Hill to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, remains closed. Hilly parts of Country Club Road between Chandler Road and Shawnee Bypass also remained closed, Evans said.
"Public works was concerned even getting a sand truck up those roads," Evans said. "Those will remain closed for the near foreseeable future."
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said motorists were sliding off all types of roads across the county.
A Wagoner Police dispatcher said on Friday morning that traffic on main arteries in town was doing all right, but side streets were not as good.
Starting Friday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Department of Transportation will remove abandoned vehicles on state roadways.
OHP is partnering with Oklahoma National Guard on a Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team (SMART) to help stranded motorists. According to a news release, the teams will respond as a convoy to any emergencies and will have equipment to remove vehicles from roadways. The main SMART goal is to rescue stranded motorists and get them to a warm, safe location.
However, there might not be enough personnel to handle all reports and it could take hours for the team to respond.
Motorists who must go out are advised to check their brakes beforehand and pack warm clothing, sand or cat litter, jumper cables and nonperishable food.
No major power outages were reported Friday morning by OG&E or Lake Country Electric Cooperative.
