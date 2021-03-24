Workers with developmental disabilities have ample space to put things together at INCOR's expanded production center.
The production center recently moved into a new space behind INCOR's Next2New Resale and Consignment Shop, said INCOR Vocational Director Michael Baker. He said the center has been in the added space for eight or nine months.
"It's a lot bigger than what it used to be," he said. "It's really good that we can do our social distancing."
He said the production center had occupied a small space by the resale shop.
"The new production center is probably four times as large," Baker said. "It's a whole new building right on the side of Next2New. We have anywhere from 22 to 28 individuals working down there every day."
INCOR Executive Director Donna J. Mealer said the space had been an INCOR warehouse, "and we made it into a workspace instead of storage."
Production Center Supervisor Edward Ousley said the new center features space for food preparation and lunch.
"They can have lunch, then come back to the production center to do the work," Ousley said. "Everyone sits at their own station. We're keeping everyone distanced."
Individuals, called clients, do such jobs as assembling reflectors and box divider inserts.
Ousley said INCOR also can rent the space out for other activities.
Baker said Next2New has been able to expand its space.
INCOR also is adding cubicle and training space at it's main office on North 43rd Street East.
"Instead of having offices, we are going to set up our program coordinators and program managers in cubicles so they can work together better instead of running back and forth between offices," Baker said. "They are getting ready to do the interior of it. In a month or two, it should be ready to go."
INCOR's drop-off center, which handles recycling for Muskogee residents, is due improvements within the next year, Baker said. Improvements include replacing the trailer with a metal building and possibly adding space and units for recycling.
"We should be able to hire more clients," he said.
In April, INCOR will participate in the Shining Honor Project, in which adults with developmental challenges clean veterans' headstones at city cemeteries.
INCOR plans a new service this summer.
"We're going to have a crew of two individuals and a job coach, and we're going to go around to see if anyone wants their vehicle washed on site," he said. "We've got the people, we just need a job coach to run the program."
About INCOR
• Office address: 920 N. 43rd St. E.
• (918) 683-8162.
• Website: https://incor-ok.com/
• Next2New Resale and Consignment Shop, 201 E. Okmulgee Ave.
• INCOR provides a wide array of services to over 150 individuals with disabilities in Muskogee, McIntosh, Adair, Sequoyah, Wagoner, Okmulgee and Cherokee counties.
