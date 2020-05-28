Muskogee COVID-19 cases have surged by 13 in the span of a week, said Muskogee County Health Department Regional Director Jill Larcade, cresting 43 as of Thursday morning.
"That's about what we expected," Larcade said. "What we do with that now is we investigate and knock that down to make sure we don’t get further positives from contact."
The rise in cases stems from a number of factors, Larcade said, including increased testing and slowly reopening the community after relaxing COVID-19 related restrictions.
"Along with reopening, we’ve had a push to do more testing as well," Larcade said. "During a time when Muskogee numbers were staying basically flat, we had to back off some of the testing, because we had overwhelmed the labs. Then we pushed forward and started testing again."
As testing re-enters full swing, Larcade said, MCHD plans to make contact investigations a priority in order to stem potential outbreaks among localized groups.
"We’re really emphasizing to do contact investigation. When we do a case investigation, that case is a sick person, and then we talk to their contacts so we can go out from there and see if there are others," Larcade said. "That’s how we really target with communicable diseases. That’s where we really get into it and find that these people may have been connected, at a party, for example."
An increase in positive COVID-19 cases is in keeping with statewide trends, especially in counties surrounding major metropolitan areas, Larcade said.
"I think Muskogee has been one of our higher counties in the area with cases," Larcade said. "They’re our largest county in the area I cover, and we’re also next to a major metropolitan area for the state of Oklahoma. You start to see those counties around them start to increase. One of the biggest has been Cleveland County near Oklahoma County, for example."
Larcade said MCHD remains vigilant for huge increases in numbers.
"What’s happened this time is fairly consistent. A lot higher, we get more concerned that we have an outbreak going on," Larcade said. "If we start to double our numbers, we’ll start to get very concerned. If it doubled tomorrow, there’s something going on."
That "something" is more likely an outbreak among a small group of people rather than a community-wide surge, however, Larcade said.
"Usually when that happens it’s associated with one place," Larcade said. "You’re seeing a lot of that, for example, with meat processing plants. We’ll go in to a place like that and do mass testing, and quarantine anyone we needed to."
There haven't been any such large-scale group outbreaks in Muskogee County, Larcade said.
"We have been fortunate not to have large outbreaks in our area yet. We’ve got some good people taking care of themselves," she said. "Our nurses are sitting down and calling every case that we have and pinpointing if any of these are related, and we’ve only seen one group that’s connected. We’re still working hard, and they’re doing a good job."
Larcade encouraged people to maintain social distancing measures and to wear masks as the community slowly returns to normal procedures, she said.
"Even with us opening, people should wash their hands all the time. If you’re wearing a mask, you’re stopping those droplets, which is how the virus spreads," Larcade said. "You don’t touch your face as much when you have a mask on. Still keep that six foot distance."
