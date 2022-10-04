OKLAHOMA CITY — Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (OKDHS DDS) started receiving higher reimbursement rates on Oct. 1.
In the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers provided for a 25% increase in the reimbursement rate as part of an effort to stabilize the care network for people receiving services today, as well as ensuring everyone on the waitlist for services is able to receive high-quality care where they live as they come into services.
“This is an important day for people across Oklahoma who need DDS services and for those who make it their job to serve,” Interim Director of Oklahoma Human Services Samantha Galloway said. “When the Legislature provided the funds to serve everyone waiting as of May 1, 2022, lawmakers understood raising reimbursement rates was a critical part of ensuring we have a workforce ready to step in and serve.”
Sheree Powell, government liaison at Sequoyah Enterprises Inc., said the funding increase will serve as a lifeline for her company.
“The work we do is vital for people who need help caring for a family member, as well as for people who have developmental disabilities but do not have families and must live independently,” Powell said. “For many years, community provider agencies like ours have faced rising costs without a corresponding increase in reimbursement rates. Since the pandemic, we have all faced a direct care workforce crisis. This historic 25% rate change is the largest one-time increase nationally. It means we can increase wages, recruit and retain desperately needed workers, and keep people safe and thriving in their homes.”
For more information about efforts to end the wait list and the timeline to provide services, visit www.ourokdhs.org/s/dds-waivers.
