Indecent exposure suspect at large

Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man in connection with an indecent exposure complaint on Saturday.
The incident occurred at the Dollar General at 29082 E. 690 Road in Wagoner around 1 p.m. and was witnessed by two adult females.
According to a sheriff's department news release, the suspect came into the store and moved around the store before proceeding to the dog food aisle where he began "pleasuring" himself. The two women came around the corner at opposite ends of the aisle and witnessed the suspect before he exited the store.
The suspect is described as 20-25 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, fair skin, thin build wearing a crimson OU T-shirt and black shorts. He was seen leaving the store in a lifted white truck with a yellow generator in the back headed toward Rocky Point and Whitehorn Cove.
If you recognize the individual, you are urged to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at (918) 485-3124 and reference case number 22-0833.
