Indiana student seeks readers' help

A student at Queen of Peace Catholic School in Mishawaka, Indiana, wrote to the Phoenix asking for readers' help.
Samantha Besinger, a student at the school, wrote the letter:
"I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel "The Watsons Go To Birmingham." My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we choose to learn more about. I wanted to learn more about Oklahoma because I have family down there who say they love it. I was going to go visit them and go to an Oklahoma Sooners football game, but because of COVID, I was unable to visit.
"I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Oklahoma, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors do there."
Samantha also asks those who respond to include a copy of the newspaper where they saw her letter.
Address letters to Samantha Besinger, Queen of Peace Catholic School, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
