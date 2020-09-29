Industry celebrated this week

In recognition of National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 2, Mayor Marlon Coleman has issued a proclamation, declaring the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2, as “Industry Appreciation Week” in Muskogee.
“Our industry and manufacturing partners are key to the heartbeat of Muskogee,” Coleman said. “Their investment and commitment to our community make us great. The future for us is bright because of their presence and we will continue doing whatever we can to strengthen their efforts. During this year's Industry Appreciation Week, I am thankful for everything they have done, and I am honored to celebrate their works.”
The Port of Muskogee joins the City of Muskogee in celebrating the week through a social media campaign and plant tours for elected officials.
“Industry Appreciation Week is the perfect time to showcase the rich histories of our area manufacturers and the innovative products being made right here in Muskogee,” said Marie Synar, director of Industrial Development for the Port of Muskogee. “We’ve planned a series of company highlights, did-you-know facts, and profiles of local manufacturing workers, which we hope the community will enjoy.”
The week begins with a contest for a “Made in Muskogee” basket featuring items donated by local manufacturers. Those interested in a chance to win can visit the “Grow Muskogee - Port of Muskogee Industrial Development Office” Facebook page to learn more.
For information about Industry Appreciation Week: Lindsey McCall, Workforce Development manager, (918) 682-7887 or email lindsey@muskogeeport.com.
