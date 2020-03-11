Indictments
AGUIRRE-RODRIGUEZ, Pablo Geovanni, 37, of El Salvador. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; illegal reentry of previously removed alien; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
HAEBERLE, Josh Cole, 23, of Tahlequah. Arson.
HAIRE, Brent Allen, 42, of Muskogee. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of firearms.
LEMONS, Robert L., 32, of Idabel. Felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
PITTS, Hurley Dewayne, 46, of Tahlequah. Felon in possession of firearm and ammunition; influencing federal official by threatening family member.
PRUIT, III, John Leroy, 42, of Braggs. Possession of unregistered firearm (destructive device.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.