Infrastructure assessment uncovers need for improvements at port

An assessment of waterfront infrastructure at the Port of Muskogee revealed the need for improvements worth an estimated $30 million to $440 million.
That finding follows a nearly six-month assessment that included on-site inspections and interviews with port staff and Oakley's Terminal Muskogee personnel. The infrastructure assessment conducted by Burns & McDonnell, a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs.
Scott Chewning, an engineer with Burns & McDonnell, presented an overview of the findings this week to Muskogee City-County Port Authority directors. The presentation included "a quick list of projects" determined to be "critical for the port's operation and to maintain throughout and ... future activities."
Those critical needs, Chewning said, include the replacement of dockside railroad infrastructure damaged in 2019 by record flooding, construction of two new docks, and the replacement of pre-existing cranes. Other projects, some of which are underway, include the relocation of the transit warehouse, grain elevator upgrades, interior road improvements and flood protection.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the port authority will pursue funding through a couple of federal grant programs.
The Port Infrastructure Development Program offers competitive grants awarded to "projects that improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around, or within a port." Congress appropriated $450 million for PIDP grants as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.
INFRA awards grants on a competitive basis "for multimodal freight and highway projects of national or regional significance." Funding available through INFRA grants is intended to promote "safety, efficiency, and reliability of the movement of freight and people in and across rural and urban areas."
Scott said she and port staff believe the PIDP grant would be the best option for the Port of Muskogee.
PIDP "gives you quite a few options, but the most important reason ... is because of Muskogee being a rural community," Scott said. "This means that for this grant ... the requirement for a 20% match is actually waived."
Regardless of the waiver, Scott said the port authority's application would "be more competitive if there is a local match, so we're recommending a 20%" match be included.
"We cannot give you the exact amount because ... metal is through the roof," Scott said, noting the PIDP application must be completed in about three weeks. "We're guessing it's going to be anywhere in the amount of $30 (million) to $40 million for the Port of Muskogee waterfront infrastructure project with a cost-share commitment of $6 million to be funded by the port authority."
Addressing concerns about the availability of matching funds, Scott said the port authority secured $5.7 million from its "cost-share partners" as a local match required for a BUILD Transportation grant. She said matching funds for the PIDP grant, if awarded, could come from American Rescue Plan Act funds should a grant application be approved or revenue generated by a tax increment finance district created for Project Constellation.
Terminal Manager Josh Taylor at Oakley Terminal Muskogee said infrastructure improvements are "a must need" at the port. He said the Port of Muskogee is well-positioned to support the shipping needs for Canoo, the electric vehicle manufacturer that plans to build its plant at Mid-America Industrial Park near Pryor.
Things change every day, and new ideas are always coming to us," Taylor said about prospective shippers. "I just want to make sure that the (port authority) board supports the 50 year rebuild. We've done a lot of work, and it'll just make the port a better facility to handle whatever we need."
Chewning said awards for PIDP grants should be announced by September.
