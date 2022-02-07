Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools sent out a release Monday afternoon about the lockdown at the 8th &9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson.
A student attacked a classmate inside the classroom at approximately 11 a.m., which resulted in a school lockdown.
"The student who was attacked suffered physical harm and was treated by the on-site nurse until further medical assistance arrived. At that point, the student was transported to a local hospital."
The other student was immediately apprehended, removed from school by campus police, and later turned over to the Creek Nation Lighthorse.
"The specific details of this incident cannot be shared due to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement," Mendenhall said. "However, all appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."
Counselors from Green Country Behavioral Health Services have been asked to be on site for the remainder of the week to provide additional support for students and staff.
"We continue to have students who experience varying types of trauma and we are committed to providing ongoing support within our schools. We recognize this must be a collective effort and I ask that you be vigilant in helping us address the social and emotional needs of all students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.