The name of a man injured in a collision Sept. 22 has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ronald Dean Wilson, 61, was injured when he crashed the 2019 International semi-truck he was driving on the Muskogee Turnpike. He was listed in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Muskogee County Road East-West 101. Wilson was driving a 2019 International tractor-trailer rig. He was traveling southbound on the turnpike when, for an unknown reason, drove to the left, striking a bridge post. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
