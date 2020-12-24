Two men who were injured when they were shot Tuesday night have been identified.
Quinton Pittman, 23, and Devonte Johnson, 25, were shot Tuesday night following an altercation that left two men dead. Pittman was shot in the arm, ear and foot. Johnson was shot in the abdomen and upper left leg. Both were treated at a Tulsa hospital and released, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release.
One of the deceased has been identified as Malski M. Hill, 19, of Muskogee. The other person has not been identified. The medical examiner will determine that person's identity.
The shooting occurred at South Point Apartments, 826 S. York St., at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered four people with gunshot wounds.
The man whose name was not released and whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hill was flown to a Tulsa hospital and later died.
According to the news release, multiple individuals showed up at the apartment, and a disturbance took place with the individuals inside. During the altercation, two of the three subjects inside the apartment were shot.
Hill and the other deceased man are two of the subjects who showed up at the apartment.
Investigators are gathering information and searching for two suspects wearing all black who left the scene in a vehicle.
