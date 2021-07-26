Inmate who walked away from Jess Dunn apprehended

Robert Youngblood was captured quickly after he walked away from the Taft prison.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, inmate Robert Youngblood walked away from Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft. Staff saw Youngblood exiting the boundaries of the facility on foot and initiated pursuit as well as notification and containment protocols.

Youngblood, 41, was apprehended before noon without incident. The quick capture was the result of cooperation from officers from Lighthouse Police officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Youngblood is serving a three-year sentence for Escape From a Penal Institution out of Logan County.

