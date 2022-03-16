Two local higher education institutions are among the 26 business and higher education partnerships throughout the state that were recently recognized as innovative collaborations that further the education of Oklahoma’s workforce.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award is designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses and to further cultivate the higher learning environment through State Regents’ Economic Development Grants. State Regent Michael C. Turpen served as master of ceremonies for the event, held March 9 at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Institutions involved in these partnerships provide $500 for tuition waivers to employees of the partnering businesses; internships that enable current students to work at the partnering businesses; faculty externships with the partnering businesses; and/or enhancement of the partnerships with additional equipment, materials or supplies. The State Regents provide a $500 match to the waivers.
“Our colleges and universities continue to collaborate successfully with public, private and nonprofit partners to strengthen economic and workforce development across our state,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. “The State Regents and I are proud to celebrate the positive impact of these partnerships as we all work together to build the skilled workforce required to make Oklahoma competitive on a global stage.”
The partnerships recognized for 2022 in the Muskogee area are:
• Northeastern State University and Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc.
Since 2016, Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc. (NeoHealth) has monitored the health and well-being of Northeastern State University’s students, faculty and staff. NeoHealth, in partnership with another clinic near the Broken Arrow campus, worked to ensure students would have immediate access to health services. These partnerships allow NSU students low-cost medical services on or near the university’s three campuses. During the pandemic, NeoHealth and NSU secured over 4,000 BinaxNOW Ag card tests for students to utilize at no cost. NeoHealth and NSU have successfully kept positive cases low across all three campuses. NeoHealth has also provided NSU with financial assistance, totaling approximately $27,000, which supports student scholarships, a veterans’ monument and other critical needs.
• Connors State College and Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
Connors State College’s partnership with Green Country Behavioral Health Services, Inc. reflects the critical impact that mental health can have on the ability of individuals to engage effectively with the world around them and contribute to the economic ecosystem. CSC recognizes the importance of trauma informed advocacy and that the ability to provide rapid response for mental health issues promotes a better student experience, increases graduation rates and improves employment rates. The current program allows students to have direct access to mental health services through in-person appointments and virtual technology. Remote appointments are accessed through tablets provided by the organization. The partnership also helps reduce the fear and uncertainty related to mental health treatment among the student population.
For more information about RBPEA and this year’s partnerships, visit www.okhighered.org/econ-dev/partner-excellence.
