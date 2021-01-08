OKLAHOMA CITY — Proposed rule changes potentially affecting several programs for Oklahomans with disabilities will be the focus of a public hearing held by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Oklahoma Rehabilitation Council.
The public is encouraged to attend in-person or through Zoom, the meeting in Oklahoma City on Feb. 8 and through Zoom only on Feb. 9.
Programs affected by the proposed new rules are administered by DRS and include vocational rehabilitation and employment services for Oklahomans with all types of disabilities.
DRS provides a variety of services that help individuals with disabilities achieve employment, personal independence and self-sufficiency. The Oklahoma Rehabilitation Council advises DRS on development of administrative rules and plans for rehabilitation services.
Proposed administrative rule revisions effect the following chapters: Chapter 1 - Administrative Operations; Chapter 3 – Management Services Division; Chapter 10 - Vocational Rehabilitation and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired; Chapter 15 – Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped (OLBPH); Chapter 20 – Special Schools; and Chapter 25 - Business Enterprise Program.
The revisions include updating staff supervised by the director and chief of staff and lowering the family income level which a VR client will be required to participate in the cost of services. New rules implemented for applications for employees or family member(s) of employees, applications for friends or family member(s) of friends, services for employers, annual outreach and review services, subminimum wage for youth with disabilities and pre-employment transition services. Additional revisions include updating rules to reflect Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act changes.
Public hearing dates and locations are:
Oklahoma City – Feb. 8, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Department of Rehabilitation Services State Office, 2nd floor conference room, 3535 NW 58th St., Okla. City, or via online Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/92276019587?pwd=eEQ1UTB1THM0bFFxT0NCblhmbDdGZz09, Meeting ID: 922 7601 9587, Passcode: 084037. Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/a1Sr0NVaF, Join by Skype for Business https://zoom.us/skype/92276019587; Zoom Meeting – Feb. 9, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, via on-line Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/92498483059?pwd=dDBSejg5ekdrZHd5K3l6UFB0Wmkvdz09, Meeting ID: 924 9848 3059, Passcode: 115266. Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abPIZXRsAb, Join by Skype for Business https://zoom.us/skype/92498483059.
If you would like to comment but are unable to attend in-person or via Zoom, written comments may be sent to the attention of Tina Calloway, Policy Administration and Development, Department of Rehabilitation Services, 3535 N.W. 58th St., Suite 500, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112. Written comments must be received no later than Feb. 9.
Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained from the DRS web site at www.okdrs.gov, by e-mail at policycomment@okdrs.gov, or by letter to the Policy Administration and Development, attention Tina Calloway, Department of Rehabilitation Services, 3535 N.W. 58th St., Suite 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 or by calling (405) 951-3552 – Toll free 1-800-845-8476.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.