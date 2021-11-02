Interactive exhibit examines change in rural America

People have an opportunity to share stories about small-town lives — and share ideas about improving them — in an interactive exhibit at Fort Gibson Historic Site.
"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" runs through Dec. 11 in the site's visitor's center.
"It talks about the large area that we live in," said Fort Gibson Historic Site Director Omar Reed. "It talks about changes geared more toward community than to historic sites like ours. The exhibit seeks to promote thought for communities."
The exhibit is part of "Museum on Main Street," a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the United States.
According to the Smithsonian website, the exhibit offers rural communities the opportunity to "look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century."
Reed said people can fill out comment cards that ask such questions as: What will your community be like 10 years from now? Name three things you would like to do to change your community. Describe the town in two years. What would you do if you were mayor?
The exhibit also has story cards that encourage people to tell their stories.
He said he would pass the comment carts on to chambers of commerce of the communities visitors mention on the cards.
According to the Smithsonian website, the exhibit seeks to prompt discussion about "what happened when America's rural population became a minority of the country's population and the ripple effects that occurred."
The website said about 40 percent of Americans lived in rural areas in 1900. By 2010, that number dropped to 18 percent. Only 10 percent of the U.S. landmass is considered rural.
"Many Americans consider rural communities to be endangered and hanging on by a thread — suffering from brain drain, inadequate schools, and a barren, overused landscape," the website said. "Why should revitalizing the rural places left behind matter to those who remain, those who left, and those who will come in the future? Because there is much more to the story of rural America."
Reed said that, with detailed display descriptions and flip books, the exhibit involves "a lot of reading."
"In rural America, you deal with a lot of land, farming, industrial things," he said.
Crossroads takes up nearly all the exhibit space in the visitor center. Reed said he and other workers spent a day putting it up.
The exhibit is being shown in five other small towns across Oklahoma — Nowata, Tishomingo, Woodward, Pawnee and Boley.
If you go
WHAT: Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Dec. 11.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Historic Site, 907 N. Garrison Ave.
ADMISSION: $7; $5 for seniors 62 and older; $4 for students 6-18; $18 for families up to six people.
